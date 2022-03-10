Medical expert educates female teachers, others on depression

A mental health expert, Olayiwola Adetutu, has urged female teachers and women in other sectors in Nigeria to often consider management of their mental health as very important, saying an inability to manage mental health could result in depression.

Adetutu said that engaging in physical exercise and eating healthy foods would assist women to maintain good mental health as well as prevent depression that could accompany mental health challenges.

She gave the advice at the 2022 International Women’s Day, organised by the Society for Orphans Welfare (SOW) and Fortress Foundation in collaboration with Lagos Mainland Local Government Education Authority (LGEA).

At the event held yesterday, the expert harped on the essence of taking vacation from work to refresh oneself as well as engaging in exercises and in what could make one happy.

“It is important to safeguard our mental health. To do this we must engage in what makes us happy: work productively, constantly engage in exercise, and take proper care of our physical body.

“Take vacations at least for three days or one week; self-care is important as it ensures we maintain our mental health. Women must also engage a mental health therapist, counsellor or psychologist,” she said.

The expert, who expressed displeasure at the increasing rate of moral decadence in the society, meanwhile urged women to discourage indecent dressing among their children and wards.

“Women should not allow their children to dress indecently; moral decadence in the current society is on the increase. Moral values and African cultures should be upheld in our homes. Also, uphold the culture of genuflecting among children while greeting the elderly,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

