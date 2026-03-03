Medical board suspends three doctors over Chimamanda son’s death

The Nigeria Medical and Dental Practitioners regulatory authorities have suspended three medical practitioners from Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital in Lagos following the death of 21-month-old Nkanu Adichie-Esege, son of celebrated Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and her husband, Ivara Esege.

The toddler died on January 7, 2026, at the hospital after alleged lapses in care, including an overdose of the sedative propofol, inadequate monitoring, and failure to provide necessary oxygen support.

Those suspended are Dr. Tunde Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital; Dr. Titus Ogundare, an anaesthesiologist at the same hospital; and Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Officer of Atlantis Pediatric Hospital.

The interim suspension was announced on Tuesday after the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel (MDPIP) found a prima facie case of medical negligence in the treatment of the child. The doctors will remain suspended pending the outcome of proceedings before the Medical and Dental Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

The panel said the decision followed a review of complaints, counter-affidavits, and sworn oral depositions from 21 doctors involved in the toddler’s care.

According to findings presented to the panel, the child was initially admitted to Atlantis Pediatric Hospital in Lagos for a mild illness that later worsened.

As arrangements were made to transfer him to Johns Hopkins Hospital in the United States, Atlantis referred him to Euracare for pre-flight diagnostic and preparatory procedures.

These procedures reportedly included a brain MRI, echocardiogram, lumbar puncture, and central line insertion, with intravenous sedation administered. The child reportedly developed sudden complications following the procedures and subsequently died.

The investigation followed a legal notice issued by the law firm led by Kemi Pinheiro, representing Adichie and her husband, which accused Euracare, its anaesthesiologist, and other attending medical personnel of breaching their duty of care.

As part of their legal action, the parents demanded certified copies of all medical records related to their son’s treatment within seven days.

These documents include admission notes, consent forms, anaesthetic charts, drug administration logs, ICU records, incident reports, and the names of all medical personnel involved.

The hospital was also directed to preserve all relevant evidence, including CCTV footage, electronic monitoring data, pharmacy records, and internal communications.