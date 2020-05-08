Medical association, other donate relief items to Lagos Govt.

By NewsDesk,

The Association of medical doctors under employ of the Lagos State Government, Lagos Medical Guild, has, alongside the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA), donated Covid-19 relief items to the state, saying that the materials were aimed at aiding the region’s response to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

The bodies donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the management of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) and said that it was imperative that frontline health workers in the state receive adequate protection from possible infection even as they went about discharge of duties.

The associations’ representatives said that the donations were in support of the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic and revealed that the donated items also included surgical facemasks, face shields, disposable coats, hydrogen peroxide, hand sanitizers and dispensers, among others.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo Fabamwo, who received the donation on behalf of the hospital management, expressed appreciation for the items given, saying that the relief materials would meet the urgent need of PPE by frontline respondents.

Fabamwo stated that the use of protective wear was imperative in the state’s fight against coronavirus and assured the associations that the received materials would be put to good use by the hospital management.

He commended the UNIFEMGA and Lagos Medical Guild members for the patriotism and selflessness displayed in donating the essential items to the hospital, saying that the support was timely and appreciated during such crucial period.