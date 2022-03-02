Media firm unveils family show for restoring cultural values

A media and content company, Auxilia Media, has announced the commencement of a television show to further strengthen restore cultural values and unity among members of the family across Nigeria.

The show, Family Fame Show, would be aired from March 7, 2022, to entertain family members and remind the younger generations of those beliefs that had helped to make the country great and individuals and families to achieve all they had before now.

The Managing Director of the show creator, Auxilia Media, Olufunke Fajusingbe, unveiled the show yesterday in Lagos State, and hinted that the show has been structured to run for at least 52 weeks.

Fajusingbe said: “Auxilia is synonymous with quality and operational excellence. Family fame is a display of our commitment towards ensuring that Nigerians are entertained while also promoting unity.

“The family life of Nigerians is unique. We want to ensure that families gather together in one spot, bond, and also get entertained. At every episode, every family is going home with gifts; it will also promote talents within the family. This beautiful show will showcase our food, our culture, and everything we believe in as a country,” she said.

On sponsorship of the show, and how it intends to break into the prorated market of several shows in the media space, Fajusingbe said that adequate consideration was given during the creation of the show.

“With a lot of nudity out there and all sorts, we wanted to do something clean, something that educates while people get equally entertained, we deliberately wanted to give the family unit something positive to look out for.

“The simplicity of this show is in order to allow both nuclear and extended families to participate in the game show, irrespective of their educational backgrounds or knowledge,” she said.

As gathered, the show, which runs for 52 weeks, would be aired on African Magic Family channel 154 at 6.00pm and Wazobia TV at 7.30pm.

