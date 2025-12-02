Mctominay, Conte emerge Serie A best player, coach for 2025

Scottish footballer, Scott McTominay, has emerged best player in the Italian Serie A in the 2025 calendar year following a brilliant debut season with SSC Napoli.

McTominay won the award, the first Scottish player to do so in the competition’s history, after securing enough votes to clinch the award, alongside the league body eulogizing him after an outstanding season with Napoli, becoming a key figure with the side as the clinched the league title in the year.

The 28-year-old, who was also shortlisted in the league’s Team of the Season helped the side with his 12 league goals in 34 appearances, one of which was a last matchday memorable strike against Cagliari, helping the Naples to the league triumph.

During the duration, the midfielder also broke a 63-year-old record to become the Scottish player with the highest league season goal, smashing Denis Law’s who initially held the accolade.

”It’s sensational, its incredible to be here and win this award,” McTominay said during the award presentation yesterday.

”Thank you to everyone, the team, the staff and my teammates. My bond with Napoli is special, there are so many special [laces here. Coming to Napoli was an easy choice, I came to the right place,” the midfielder, who became the 23rd recipient of the award after its inauguration in 1997 said.

Italian tactician, Antonio Conte, also won the award for the best coach of the year after steering the Gill Azurri side to the Scudetto, their second in three years and fourth in their history.

”Last season’s Scudetto was truly hard fought,” said Conte.

”We wanted it with all our strenght, knowing that we needed to do something extraordinary to beat a team full of champions like Inter.

”We did well to stay in the slipstream. We started to believe as time wore on and the lads were truly extraordinary in doing something special.”

Napoli were also announced winners of the best club of the year prize.