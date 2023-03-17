MC Oluomo withdraws incitng comment against Igbos

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has denied threatening Igbos and other non-indigenes that have declared not to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.
MC Oluomo said that the alleged threat comment that was said to have been made against voters supporting other political parties was a joke between him and one of his neighbours, Uche Nwagbaraodia, otherwise known as Iya Chukwudi, during a parley in Oshodi axis of the state.
The LASPG boss noted that his relationship with the Igbos and other non-indigenes was cordial and that over the years, they have continued to have a harmonious relationship.
Akinsanya, who described Iya Chukwudi as his sister and good neighbour, added that he has always been relating peacefully with the Igbos living and trading in Oshodi.
