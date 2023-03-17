MC Oluomo withdraws incitng comment against Igbos

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has denied threatening Igbos and other non-indigenes that have declared not to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) during governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.

MC Oluomo said that the alleged threat comment that was said to have been made against voters supporting other political parties was a joke between him and one of his neighbours, Uche Nwagbaraodia, otherwise known as Iya Chukwudi, during a parley in Oshodi axis of the state.

The LASPG boss noted that his relationship with the Igbos and other non-indigenes was cordial and that over the years, they have continued to have a harmonious relationship.

Akinsanya, who described Iya Chukwudi as his sister and good neighbour, added that he has always been relating peacefully with the Igbos living and trading in Oshodi.

Akinsanya, in a video on Friday made alongside Iya Chukwudi, urged Lagosians to disregard the video that it was circulated by people that were hellbent on preventing electorates from casting their votes during the poll in Lagos.

“At no point did I threaten anyone? We have enjoyed a long harmonious relationship. Not at this point will I do that. I buy things regularly from Iya Chukwudi and was only joking with her.

“Mischief makers took our friendly conversation out of context just to label me as a bad person. Lagos State has been peaceful and we don’t pray for violence in our state,” he added.

Iya Chukwudi, who appeared in the same video, said Akinsanya didn’t threaten her, rather they were exchanging their usual pleasantries when the video was recorded and posted on different social media platforms. According to her, the transport chief always buys noodles and other goods from her and the transaction between them have spanned for many years. She expressed surprise that their friendly conversation was taken out of context and was attracting negative comments against MC Oluomo who had been a good brother to him over the years. “I thank God I’m now a celebrity. The little thing we joked with has now made me popular. It was my daughter that called my attention to it on social media. I and MC Oluomo have been friends for ages. My people, there’s no iota of truth in what people are sharing on social media. MC Oluomo is my good neighbour,” she said.

