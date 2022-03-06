MC Oluomo supporters protest against NURTW president’s influence in Lagos

Activities at the official residence of the Lagos State Governor was slightly halted on Sunday when members of the dozens of National Union Of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) from the state chapter stormed the premises to seek the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, intervention, particularly to prevail on the National President of the Union, Tajudeen Baruwa, not to allegedly disrupt activities within the state.

They said that the recent crisis that had affected the peace and harmony that had reign over the years in Lagos chapter of the union was allegedly orchestrated by the national president and not the state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called Mc Oluomo, to ensure that the image of the transport body leadership in the state becomes badly damaged.

The aggrieved protesters were seen at Marina armed with placards bearing different inscriptions including “Baruwa instigates violence in Lagos State, ‘we want peace in Lagos State’. ‘We the NURTW members are tired of Baruwa’s extortion’, ‘Stop being manipulative Mr. President (Baruwa)’, ‘M.C Oluomo is a peacemaker’. ‘Tricycle Operators (TOOAN) remains an arm of Lagos state NURTW and so many others.

Addressing pressmen during the demonstrations, the State Deputy Chairman, Sulyman Ojora, said that the protest was to demand peace and not violence in Lagos.

“We are here to defend our opinions. It is peace we need in Lagos State, we don’t want any violence across our garages. That’s why we’ve come to see Mr. Governor on a peaceful protest and submit our letters of complaint. Also, other Executive Council members are on the ground to express their feelings without violence”, he added.

The Amuwo NURTW Branch C Chairman, Ajele Abayomi popularly called Ikomodina, who led the protest, appealed to the Lagos State Governor to rescue Lagos state NURTW Chapter from the anti-union activities of the National President of the Union.

Addressing newsmen at the protest ground, Ikomodina said the National President, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa was the architect of the problem facing the National Union Of Road Transportation Workers (NURTW) Lagos State Chapter since he had “indicated interest” in some hoodlums who claim to be members of the Union.

Ajele noted that MC Oluomo is State Chairman for the past two years and his reign has been peaceful without violence. But recently, Baruwa instigated violence through some members and that was why they marched to the State House to register their complaints with the Governor so that he would call the National President of the Association to order.

Ikomodina said the State Chairman had written letter of appeal to him but there was no positive response, instead, he continued to cause violence in the State which they detested.

“He has caused violence in Ogun, Oyo and Ondo states were the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, imposed an indefinite suspension on Union’s activities. And we don’t such to happen in Lagos,” Ikomodina said.

