MC Oluomo returns NURTW to Lagos against Sanwo-Olu’s ban

Barely one year and half after been led away from the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos commercial transport operators have re-joined the union, and team up with their colleagues in other states operating successfully under NURTW umbrella.

The transporters were led back to NURTW by the Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Management (LASPM), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, who has indicated his readiness to ensure everyone leave LASPG which was setup by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, after NURTW was sacked from parks and garages across the state.

Aside from that, MC Oluomo has instructed the LASPG former members to start wearing their NURTW uniforms to announce and prove their switch to the transport union in the state.

The decision to lead dozens of the transport operators to NURTW was said to have been reached on Thursday during the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting which was held in Agege Local Government and chaired by MC Oluomo.

At the meeting, MC Oluomo and the LASPG former members were seen to be wearing the NURTW uniform as well as promised to work for the transport union’s growth.

A transport operator present at the meeting disclosed to The Guild that the SEC members complied with directives earlier received from MC Oluomo, compelling each attendee to dress in NURTW uniform.

According to the message sent to the members, This (SEC) Monthly Meeting must be strictly attended by all three principal officers, while coming you are to come along with others four officers, under each Branch/Zone and you all must be well dressed in your complete NURTW Uniform outfit, while your punctuality will be strictly registered as you attend.

At the meeting, the operator, who did not want to disclose his name to avoid being tagged as a mole, disclosed that MC Oluomo informed the gathering that he had gotten the governor’s approval on the decision.

The source added that the ex-LASPG chairman stressed during the meeting that Sanwo-Olu had given him approval to return to NURTW and carry along other operators in the state’s parks and garages.

Another source disclosed that their fear over the move was the unrest that could occur within Lagos chapter of the transport union and the effect it would have on lives and property across the state.

He explained that MC Oluomo’s decision to carry him and other ex-LASPG members along in his return to NURTW was basically to fulfil promises made to the former national vice president (Southwest), Tajudeen Agbede, that he would support his ambition and assist him in edging out the National president, NURTW, Tajudeen Baruwa, as well as takeover the transport national secretariat in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

While promising Agbade, he was said to have assured that the LASPG members would be made to pull out, join NURTW as if they have realised their mistakes and support Agbede’s faction, who claimed to be the authentic president for the union in the supremacy battle.

It was learnt that this formed reason the Agbede faction lifted the indefinite suspension imposed on him by the Baruwa led executives.

Aside from Lagos, it was learnt that there were plans to get the entire Southwest members into the Agbede’s faction to fight Baruwa, who rose to the position through the region; and the job was to be done by MC Oluomo.

First among the state is Oyo where some members of the state park management were being lobbied to pull out from it and return to NURTW, in order to increase the membership base for the Agbede faction.

The strategy was said to have been adopted after unsuccessful attempt to ensure that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, seal NURTW national headquarters in Abuja indefinitely.

The former LASPG members, sources said, were transported to Abuja, dressed in NURTW uniform and protested to attract the attention of the IGP.

