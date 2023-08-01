MC Oluomo reduces 25% off ticketing for commercial buses, tricycle

The Chairman, Lagos State Parks and Garages (LASPG), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has approved a 25 percent reduction on tickets sold to commercial bus operators, tricycles popularly called Keke Napep as well as motorcycles, in order to cushion effecst of fuel subsidy removal on theior operations across the state.

MC Oluomo said that the 25 percent reduction on tickets and other levies pay by operators was to aid quick reduction in fare transporters charge commuters for their services on Lagos roads.

He promised that LASPG would do all it could not to inconvenient commuters, hence the timely intervention, and as a follow up to the 50 percent reduction in fare announced by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on state-owned buses.

MC Oluomo said that the decision was taken to ensure that Lagosians especially the downtrodden do not suffer any hardship and have funds at their disposal to carry out other engagements after President Bola Tinubu removed subsidy on petroleum product in the country.

He announced the decision on Tuesday during a meeting at the LASPG headquarters with commercial bus operators popularly called Danfo, motorcycles riders and tricycles operators also known as Keke Marwa.

He said: “This packages cut across all operators because tickets given to drivers at parks for N800 will now be sold N600, this is 25 percent reduction and it will aid the quick reduction in fare”.

With the development, MC Oluomo explained that routes where commuters pay N500 as transport fare after subsidy removal would now go for N300 while those paying N200 for fare will now pay N150.

Meanwhile, the chairman has setup a Taskforce to monitor the implementation of the directives, warning various parks and garages’ executives to ensure compliance.

MC Oluomo added that any park and garage where the directives were discovered to have been parks and garages’ flouted, the executives would be sanctioned severely.

According to him, the taskforce will be led by all members of state executives, parks’ chairmen and selected union leaders, to ensure total compliance across Lagos.

