MC Oluomo not NURTW member- Southwest zonal chairman

The leadership crisis rocking the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has further intensified after the Southwest Zonal Chairman of the union, Olalekan Folorunsho, popularly called Lekan Salami, disclosed that Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, is not their member and should stop parading himself as one.

Folorunsho, meanwhile, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to call him to order.

This came days after court removed MC Oluomo as had the NURTW President after his emergence through an unpopular election held in Osogbo, Osun State capital.

Folorunsho, in a statement yesterday, said he believed that the government would never be part of the gangsterism that was ongoing.

He explained that MC Oluomo was not a member of the Union, stating that Oluomo in 2022 tore the identity card of the NURTW when he said he was leaving the Union, after he was queried by the national leadership.

According to the statement, Olalekan said till today, the union doesn’t have record of Oluomo returning to their folds.

He also called on a former Secretary of our Union, Alhaji Moshood Ajao to stop parading himself as a leader of the NURTW in Osun State.

The statement reads in part; “It has been brought to my attention that a former Secretary of our Union, the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Alhaji Moshood Ajao has been parading himself as a leader of the NURTW in Osun State. I wish to state that Alhaji Ajao has no right to such position like Union Leader as he is a career officer who has retired and has been paid his entitlements.

“The Constitution of our Union only recognizes the former Chairmen of the Union in states as leaders and in the case of Osun State, only two persons have such privileges – myself and Alhaji Nasiru Komolafe – the two surviving Chairmen of the Union. I want to warn Alhaji Ajao to desist from such act as it is tantamount to impersonation.

“Let me state here that MC Oluomo is not a member of our Union. The whole world would recall that MC Oluomo in 2022 tore the identity card of the NURTW when he said he was leaving the Union. He left because he was queried by the national leadership and till today, we don’t have record of him returning to our folds.

“Our Constitution stipulates that a returning member will write officially and his letter will be considered by the National leadership. If the consideration favours him, he’ll at least spend two years before seeking any office. Infact, such a person will start from the unit chairman and move through the ranks. This has not been done by him.

“It is so sad that people like Chief Omotayo Falope aka Oloforo who was present at the election of Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa in his home State could just jump the ship and start working against the Union. The election of Baruwa was held in Ekiti and Oloforo and his co-travellers such as Mustapha Ismail aka Yaro Ade, the Ogun State factional Chairman were part of the elections of Baruwa in Ekiti. I dare them to deny this. We have pictorial and video evidence available for them.

“Moreso, the kangaroo elections lacks legitimacy three southwestern States were not represented. Osun, Oyo and Lagos, where MC Oluomo came from were not represented. Ogun has factions and the other faction was not part of the process. Doesn’t that show unacceptability?

“On Baruwa, the Constitution is clear. Baruwa’s tenure is still on and the Appeal Court has affirmed that. The NURTW in Osun State remains with the leadership of Alhaji Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa.”

“Finally, I want to call on the Federal Government to call MC Oluomo to order. I believe the government will never be part of this gangsterism that’s ongoing. The sanctity of the judiciary must be respected on this matter,” the statement added.