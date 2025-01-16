MC Oluomo, Lagos NURTW boss sign peace pact amid rancors

In a bid to prevent a repeat of previous breakdown of law and order, the Lagos State Government has broker peace between the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo and the Lagos chairman of the body, Mustapha Adekunle.also known as Sego, after both personalities signed a peace accord in the state.

In the accord signed by both parties, they agreed that violence, threats, intimidation, or actions disrupting union operations were actions that violated the agreement.

They both accepted that disciplinary actions should be imposed on anyone that the agreement including suspension, fines, expulsion, and legal consequences under federal and state laws.

During the peace pact facilitated by the Special Adviser to the Governor on transportation,.Sola Giwa, the senior members of the NURTW agreed that mediation and conflict resolution committee be setup to address grievances promptly.

According to the agreement, there must be an open and regular communication between the National Executive and the State Chapter for transparency and constructive resolution of concerns.

“Implementation of educational programs to promote respect, cooperation, and peaceful conflict resolution. And regular workshops and training sessions to ensure awareness of the consequences of peace breaches.

“Creation of a joint committee to monitor compliance and evaluate the effectiveness of peacekeeping measures”,

Earlier, Giwa, after they signed the accord papers in Ikeja on Thursday, emphasized that internal disharmony within the union could adversely affect other areas of commercial activities within the State.

The Special Adviser urged the union’s leadership to prioritize peace for the benefit of all Stakeholders in the transport sector.

Further speaking on the Peace Accord, Giwa explained that by signing agreement to maintain peace and order, the union reaffirms its commitment to fostering unity and stability while safeguarding members’ welfare.