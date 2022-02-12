MC Oluomo: Lagos Govt and NURTW excesses

This is the right time for the Lagos state government to tame the excessiveness of the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers in Lagos state ( NURTW) whose activities had become a concern to average Lagos residents.

The union has turned itself into an untouchable group through its nefarious activities and habitat for breeding thugs, drug peddlers and etc

Every cranes and corner of roads in Lagos state has been converted to motor parks by the union for their selfish reasons and law enforcement agents at state and local government act too weak to do the needful.

On Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, particularly at the Iyana Ipaja under the bridge end of the road, the union has the effrontery to carved a lane on the express road for its members to pick passengers and do whatever it pleases them.

The story is not different from Oshodi, Ikeja, Mushin, Ikorodu, Agege, Mile 2, Lagos Island, Ijora , Oyigbo, Abule Egba, Apapa, and others where major streets are used as garages, sale of drugs as well as alcohol and others.

Aside from this, 30 percent of refuse which blocks drainages in Lagos state are generated from these points as the union only concentrates on its making ventures and thinks less of environmental cleanliness and its consequences. The protocols on COVID-19 were thrown into the garbage.

Lastly, the union continue to unleashed terror on the citizens at will, a month ago it was killing at Lagos Island, a few days ago it was free shooting and killing at some parts of Lagos state between NURTW and MOALS for control and power tussle where many innocent citizens were injured and properties worth of millions destroyed.

One of the actors in the fiasco also accused the other of an assassination attempt. Does an association with killings and thuggery as DNA worthy to be treated with levity or they are above the law of the state? Why are other trade unions conform with government regulations and NURTW different?

The exorbitant levy by the union on commercial vehicles operators is another worrisome to residents because of its implications on transport fares.

The proposed levy of #800 on the commercial bus by the state government has been tactically rejected by the state union of NURTW through its chairman Musiliu Akinsanya that government levy would not affect their daily levy and till now Lagos state government remained silent and people keep wondering who is in charge of Lagos state, is Lagos state under two government?

NURTW under the leadership of Musilu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo has seen more killings and bloodletting than any leadership administration of the union a situation which calls for concern by the people that the government should act swiftly before the state goes into the mood of election and campaign for 2023 election.

Lagosians deserve a secured environment with a free flow of traffic and fare at a moderate price. We appreciate the efforts of the Lagos state government towards tackling the traffic challenge across the state but NURTW excessiveness should be swiftly tackled.

Tonia Gbadebo is a social commentator based in Lagos State.

