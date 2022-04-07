MC Oluomo: Lagos Govt. and deceit of park managers

It’s clear that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government in Lagos State is pure deceit to the people and it should be voted out in 2023 to be replaced with a party that has someone with real vision, a good heart for the people, and bold to take drastic decisions.

It beat imagination that the Lagos state government can appoint someone at the center of a controversy involving the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) as her park manager despite circumstances surrounding his performance in his immediate public office held.

Won’t the people be right to say that the Lagos state government is behind the shenanigans of the hoodlums terrorising our people at motor parks and our residents? What changes would the same man whom the road workers and commuters had pointed to collecting illegal fees and boys harassing innocent commuters yet Lagos state government closed her eyes and see him as a messiah that is too holy to be appointed to continue his rascality.

People are convinced that it’s a pre-arranged between the suspended NURTW state chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, and the Lagos state government to act in deviance to the constitution of a recognized and registered union (NURTW) in order to have his way.

Why then did the state government deny Mc Oluomo’s appointment at the initial stage when it first hit social media a few days after his suspension but only to come back to eat their vomit.

How do other transport unions in Lagos operate when the government has already given its backing to a faction that was a major actor in the crisis?

I foresaw more crises, and violence in the coming days knowing the antecedent of the new park chairman who was always vindictive and power intoxicated making peace a mirage in all the parks.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, falls cheaply for wrong advice, and surely Lagosians would reply to him in the forthcoming election, the party and government can continue building and empowering this monster but the same monster would consume the party and the government.

Lagosians should not keep quiet until the Lagos state assembly call this government to order.

Princess Tonia Gbadebo is a social commentator and resident of Lagos State

