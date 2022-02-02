MC Oluomo is qualify to occupy Oshodi monarch vacant throne- Royal family

The Secretary of Kupoluyi Royal Family, Abdulwasiu Almaroof, has said that the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, is qualified to be a monarch in Oshodi.

Almaroof said that MC Oluomo was from one of the royal families and that like everyone, he is the most qualified candidate to occupy the empty palace.

The claim was contrary to the statement credited to Chairman, Oshodi-Tapa Chieftaincy Family, Maroof-deen Oshodi, that Akinsanya had no right to the throne because he was not a member of the royal families.

At a briefing with other members of the royal house in Oshodi, Almaroof said that MC Oluomo’s grandmother was Shadia Almroof and that his lineage can be verified by anyone that wished to investigate.

“He (Akinsanya) is from the Kupoluyi Royal Family and that is not contestable. The family held a meeting recently and picked him (Akinsanya) as our candidate for the Oshodi monarch. We expect other ruling houses to also announce their candidates. From those candidates, a monarch would eventually emerge,” he added.

Almaroof explained that Oshodi kingdom has two ruling houses, the Ajenifuja and Kupoluyi, and that they were gazetted as well as recognised by the government.

“So far, in Oshodi, we have had eleven Baales but out of these Baales, only two were recognised by the state government. They are from the Ajenifuja and Kupoluyi families. This made the Kupoluyi family a prominent ruling house in Oshodi,“ he said.

According to him, the Supreme Court ruling confirmed Arota Ologun as among the ruling houses in Oshodi and that presently, there is yet to be another ruling that had supercede it.

“The first prominent kingmaker in Oshodi who happens to be my grandfather, Pa Salaudeen Almoroof Ewa, is also from the Kupoluyi ruling house. This makes our family entitled to the stool. Akinsanya is a bonafide member of Kupoluyi family. The family of Pa Salaudeen Almoroof known as Arota Ologun comprises 13 branches, one of the children is Alhaja Sadia Almaroof who gave birth to MC Oluomo’s father,” he stated.

