MC Oluomo exits NURTW after suspension, hands over parks’ affairs to Lagos Govt.

Hours after the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) suspended the chairman of Lagos State chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya popularly called MC Oluomo, the embattled Akinsanya has written to the national body of the transport union, announcing his withdrawal from NURTW.

MC Oluomo said that his immediate withdrawal and that of members across the over 200 branches and zones across the state was to ensure peace reign between him, Lagos members, and leadership of NURTW at the national headquarters in Abuja.

He noted that all efforts to resolve the crisis rocking the union, between the state union and NURTW headquarters, has proven abortive and that the only strategy left was for him and other members to pull out from the transport body.

Akinsanya, meanwhile, recommended to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to consider implementing section 5C of the White paper report released in 2004 on Transport Union activities, which indicated that government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there was a crisis until such were resolved through consultative committee.

According to him, the government should replace the union with the constitution of a Park Management Committee that coordinate the affairs of motor parks and garages across the state.

In the letter released and titled: ‘Crisis in NURTW, MC Oluomo stressed that the coming of the committee would assist to restore peace and harmony, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State.

The letter reads: “There has been some crisis in our umbrella body, the National Union 0g Road Transport Workers (NURTW). All attempts to have an amicable resolution have failed. In fact. we have protested to the Lagos State Government about the State of affairs in our Union.

“Being a law abiding and responsible citizens, we have decided to explore all avenues for peace in the interest of all, we will not support any action that can threaten the peace that we cherish so much in Lagos State.

“Therefore, I, Comrade Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya, on beha|f of the State Administrative Council (SAC), State Executive Council (SEC) members and the entire union rank and file members of the Nationai Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos State Council with over 200 Branches and Zones hereby resolve to: 1) immediately withdraw of our membership and operation from the National body of NURTW for peace to reign in Lagos State. and to 2) Write to Lagos State Governor, Lagos State Ministry of Transportation (MOT) and other relevant agencies about our decision.

“It is important to state that our action is in line with section 40 of the constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended, which provides as follows: a) Every person shall be entitled to assembly freely and associate with other persons, and in particular he may form or belong to any political party, trade union or any association for the protection of his or her interests. This means that every person shall be entitled to join an association and exit freely without molestation.

“In view of this and the crisis at hand, Lagos State Government is hereby invited to consider its white paper on Transport Union activities, 2004 section 5C, which states that the Government should take over the management of any garage or motor park where there is a crisis until such is resolved by the consultative committee.

“We hereby call on Lagos State Government to take over the running of the affairs of the Union with the Constitution of a park Management Committee for Motor Garages and parks in the state, thereby ensuring peace and tranquility, pending the determination of the matter in the interest of the good people of Lagos State”.

