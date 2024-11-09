MC Oluomo emerges NURTW President

Former Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, Lagos State Chapter, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly called MC Oluomo, has been elected National President of the Union.

Akinsanya was the sole candidate in the election, which took place at the Union’s Zonal Secretariat along the Osogbo/Ikirun road, Osun State, on Saturday.

Delegates from the four Southwest states of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, and Ekiti participated in the election.

The election, held during the Union’s Quadrennial Delegate Conference, was monitored and observed by the acting National President of the group, Aliyu Issa-Ore.

While addressing the gathering, Issa-Ore explained that the Union’s Constitution stipulates that the zone permitted to fill the national president’s position would elect its preferred candidate and present them to the national body.

Represented by the Head of Finance, National Headquarters, Abuja, Adedamola Salam, said the South-West zone has fully complied with the constitution in electing MC Oluomo as the President.

The delegates also elected Tajudeen Agbede as NURTW Vice President, Southwest, and Akeem Adeosun, as trustee from the zone.

Speaking after taking oath of office, MC Oluomo urged the union members to allow peace reign and reiterated his commitment to unity in the union.

“I have forgiven everyone that offended me and I wish those I offended would forgive me as well. This is our union and we must be committed to its preservation. We will not allow anyone to destroy our means of livelihood,” he said.