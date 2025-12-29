Mbappe’s owned FC Caen appoints former Arsenal player as manager

French lower league club, FC Caen, have appointed Arsenal defender, Gael Clichy, as head coach of the club.

Clichy penned a deal to manage the club following the largely sacking of former manager, Maxime d’Ornano, following a disappointing exit from the Coupe de France alongside the drop from Ligue 2 as well as failure to meet up with the expectations in the Championnat National following damaging rub of results.

The club, majorly owned by French footballer, Kyllian Mbappe, who has 80% ownership, stated that the desire to turn around the bad results as the second half of the season in their quest to ensure promotion into higher domestic league became the reason for the change of the managerial personnel.

The club, on Monday, confirmed the appointment of the 40-year-old gallic coach which reads, ”A former French international, he will bring his experience at the highest level, his knowledge of modern football and his high standards.”

”Clichy will be accompanied by Marvin Esor who will complete the current technical staff which remains unchanged,” the statement continues.

”SM Caen welcomes this new coach and offers him full support to meet the challenges of the second half of the season,” it concluded.

The appointment of the former left back player who won two Premier League titles during his time with Manchester City becomes his first managerial job in his ongoing coaching career.