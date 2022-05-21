Mbappe turns down R-Madrid offers, extends PSG’s stay to 2025

France forward, Kylian Mbappe, has turned down offers from Spanish football giant, Real Madrid, and agreed to stay with Paris St-Germain (PSG) till 2025, ending all speculations over his future with the club.
MORE DETAILS SOON
