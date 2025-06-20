Mbappe leaves US hospital after treatment for food poisoning

France and Real Madrid of Spain forward, Kylian Mbappe, has been discharged from hospital after being treated by medical experts for food poisoning (gastroenteritis), a development that forced him to stay away from the team’s training.

The 26-year-old France captain, who had earlier missed training after contracting a fever, did not play in 1-1 Fifa Club World Cup draw against the Saudi Arabian team, Al-Hilal, in Miami, the United States.

Real announced on Thursday he was in hospital with an “acute case of gastroenteritis” but hours later confirmed he had been released.

A club statement read: “Mbappe will continue with specific medical treatment and will gradually return to team activity after leaving the hospital for the team’s camp in Palm Beach.”

Real’s next game is against Pachuca on Sunday at 20:00 BST.

Gastroenteritis is an infection in the gut which can cause vomiting and diarrhoea, if Mbappe does not recover in time to play Pachuca on Sunday at 20:00 BST, he could potentially return for Real’s final group game against Salzburg on 26 June.

Mbappe scored 43 goals in 56 games in all competitions for Real in his first season after joining on a free transfer from Paris St-Germain.

This is Real’s first competition under Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti as manager at the end of the La Liga season.

Real won the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Intercontinental Cup in Mbappe’s first season in Spanish football.