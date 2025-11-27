Mbappe emerges Champions League best player of the week

French footballer, Kyllian Mbappe, has been named the UEFA Champions League Player of the Week following his double brace in Real Madrid’s win over Greek club, Olympiakos.

Mbappe scored all four goals, three in just six minutes, during the Spanish club’s 4-3 away win to record the fourth win for the Galacticos in their current European campaign as they look to secure an automatic qualification to the next round of the competition.

With Real Madrid trailing to an eight-minute opener, the attacker, in the 22nd minute, collected a lofted pass in good position after which he shot at goal to make it 1-1 for his team.

The Gallic forward then reacted to a cross in the middle of the opposition’s box, nodding home his second. In the 29th minute, he found space in a promising position to produce an accurate shot, the opposition goalkeeper rooted to a spot as the ball rolled into the net for the Frenchman’s hattrick.

In the 60th minute, Mbappe completed his tally after being picked on the left before smashing the ball which cannoned in through the goalpost. He now has 9 goals making him the current top scorer in the current campaign.

The win at the Georgios Karaiskakis stadium yesterday emerged as Real Madrid’s first triumph away at Olympiacos after four attempts which resulted in three draws and one loss.