Mbaka shuts down church indefinitely after Enugu Catholic diocese ban

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry Enugu, Ejike Mbaka, has canceled all programmes and shut down the church indefinitely, following an order by the Bishop of the Diocese, Callistus Onaga, prohibiting Christians and catholic members from attending any of his events in the state.

Mbaka said that beginning from Sunday, June 19th, all activities within the premises would no longer hold and that members should pray for him and the ministry, during these trying times.

According to him, Sunday mass, Wednesday worship sessions tagged E No Dey, and Night programs within the church will not hold till further notice.

Through a statement released on the church’s official social media handle on Saturday, the cleric urged the members to pray for the ministry.

According to the statement, Dear Adorers, There will be no program starting from tomorrow being 19th June 2022 at Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen, Umuchigbo Emene, Enugu State.

“Sunday Mass, Wednesday (E No Dey) And Night Programs will not hold till further notice. God bless Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria Amen and God Bless Our Spiritual Director, Rev Fr, Ejike Mbaka. Keep praying for Our Daddy and may God Bless you all.”

The ordeal of the clergyman was reported to have started after criticising the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate and Anambra State’s former governor, Peter Obi, describing him as a stingy man.

Although Mbaka had apologized to Obi, the Catholic Diocese in the state believed that there was a need to further sanction the cleric to caution others planning to embark on such across the state.

