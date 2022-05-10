Mayweather may establish boxing academy in Nigeria

A popular American boxer and promoter, Floyd Mayweather, has disclosed plans to establish a boxing academy in Nigeria, as a measure to discover and nurture young fighters to stardom.

Mayweather, a former WBC Super featherweight undisputed champion, said that the ultimate plan was to find the next Mayweather in Nigeria through the academy.

According to him, the initiative would be all about giving back, helping the youths and the young generation coming up, towards achieving their dream in the sporting category.

He disclosed that the boxing academy would have different American trainers with expertise come over and work with the participants, inculcating in them necessary skills that would make them become champions.

During a courtesy visit to an All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, in Abuja, yesterday, Mayweather noted there were so many talents in the sports world over there in the United States, and Africa is dominating globally.

“There are so many hidden talents, so many skills, so we want the world to see these skills. We don’t want it to be hidden, like I was able to display my skills and talents to the world, here I am today. I want to build an academy just for the children to grow.” he added.

On his part, Amaechi assured the boxing legend of the Federal Government partnership as support for the initiative and to harness more talents in the country, which would also create job opportunities.

