Max Air boss passes on @65 after brief illness

The Chief Executive Officer of Max Air, Bashir Mangal, has been confirmed to have passed on at the age of 65 after a brief illness in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

As gathered, the funeral prayer for the deceased aviation boss would be in accordance with Islamic rites and was expected to take place in Katsina State. Bashir’s remains, it was learnt, would be laid to rest after the funeral prayers on Friday, barely hours after medical experts at a hospital in Abuja pronounced him dead.

Confirming his demise, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, described his demise as a shock to him.

Atiku, in a statement released through his official social media handle, commiserated with family and staff of the aviation expert and his staff.

According to the statement, I am saddened to hear of the death of Bashir Barau Mangal, the Vice Chairman and CEO of Max Air.

“I knew Bashir as a man with a high entrepreneurial spirit, having come from a renowned Bangal family of Katsina, who are well known for their diligence in business and patriotism in nation-building.

“He distinguished himself in the aviation industry by maintaining standards that ensured comfort to the flying public and, by extension, was known to have brought smiles to those around him.

“On behalf of my family and my team, I offer my condolences to the Mangal family and pray for Almighty Allah to grant his soul eternal rest”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

