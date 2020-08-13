Mauritius requests compensation from Japanese firm after oil spillage

The government of Mauritius has disclosed that plans are being concluded to request compensation from the Japenese owners of a cargo ship, the MV Wakashio, for causing the island nation’s worst-ever ecological disaster after a cargo ship spilled oil in the shallow waters off the Indian Ocean island nation

The Japanese cargo ship struck a reef off the southeastern coast of Mauritius on July 25 and has continued to leak fuel more into the pristine waters and unique ecosystems of the island nation for more than two weeks.

Mauritius’ Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth, said that the compensation had become imperative following continuous efforts by government officials and volunteers to pump out the remaining fuel.

Through a letter sent to parliament on Tuesday, Jugnauth said the government “will ensure that the insurance company of MV Wakashio compensates the state and any other entity or person affected by the calamity.”

A crack inside the ship’s hull has been growing, and government officials warn the entire ship could split in half, releasing all the oil remaining inside the vessel.

Mauritius had earlier declared a state of environmental emergency and as well seeks international help as it does not possess technology in the area of oil spillage, while the French government has sent technical support to this regard.

Also, independently-organized local volunteers assisted with the disaster response by working to clean up and protect beaches with improvised materials.

In a bid to empty the ship before it breaks up in heavy seas and further pollutes the shore, the volume of fuel pumped from the ship to avert more disaster was estimated to be 2500tons.

The MV Wakashio spilled 1,000 tons of its cargo of 4,000 tons of oil into the sea, fouling the coastline of Mauritius, including a protected wetlands area, which environmental activists said would take 35 years of work to restore the area to its normal state.

Mauritius now faces widespread pollution, threatening the livelihoods of communities that depend on the ocean. The island economy, which relies on tourists who flock to its white-sand beaches, is already reeling from the coronavirus fallout and may be further affected by the spill.

Oil pollution is expected to move north along the coast and could affect the regions of Grand Port, Bambous Virieux, and Flacq, according to the OCHA, the United Nation’s humanitarian agency.