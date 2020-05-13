Mauritius becomes COVID-19 free, discharges patients

BY NEWS DESK

As Nigeria and other African countries battle to flatten the coronavirus curve, Mauritius has become Coronavirus-free with no active case for 15 days.

Coronavirus is an ongoing global pandemic which has infected over four million people across the globe, and killed over two hundred thousand.

The country’s ministry of health revealed this on its official web page, arguing that 322 people had recovered out of the 332 confirmed cases so far. 10 people have since died.

The island nation added that all 220 recently repatriated citizens from abroad were still under quarantine.

With a population of 1.2 million people, Mauritius is known for its beaches, lagoons and reefs.

May 11 marked the fifteenth consecutive day that the no new case was recorded in the country. A lockdown however remains in place to contain possible spread of the virus.

Mauritius is the second Africa country to have declared virus-free status after infection.

Mauritania weeks ago reported full recoveries (6 recoveries and a death at the time), another infection was subsequently recorded.