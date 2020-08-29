Mauritanians protest over oil spillage, push for investigation

Activities in Mauritius capital, Port Louis, have been crippled over an oil spill from a Japanese ship and at least 40 dolphins found dead in the river.

Meanwhile, environmentalists have called for an investigation into whether the dolphins died as a result of the spill caused when the bulk carrier, the MV Wakashio, struck a coral reef last month.

The protesters were armed with placards on Saturday to express their displeasure over the spillage that had destroyed their country and some of the placards read: our lives matter’ and another held one calling for the government to resign. Also, the country’s flags were waved across the packed square of St Louis Cathedral.

A 33 years old Mauritian environmental scientist, Fabiola Monty, told newsmen at the square that the citizens do not trust the government because its officials had been misinforming the public.

“We do not trust the government and the diluted information they’ve been feeding us regarding the management and responses to the oil spill”.

The government has said it will carry out autopsies on all the dead dolphins and has set up a commission to look into the oil spill.

As gathered, two investigations were being carried out: one by the police on the crew’s responsibilities and the other by a senior Shipping Ministry official on what happened to the ship.

So far veterinarians have examined only two of the mammals’ carcasses, which bore signs of injury but no trace of oil in their bodies, according to preliminary autopsy results.

Autopsy results on 25 dolphins that washed ashore earlier in the week were expected in the coming days, according to Jasvin Sok Appadu from the Fisheries Ministry.

Local environmental group Eco-Sud, which took part in Saturday’s protest, said in a statement on Friday that representatives from civil society should be present during the autopsies and called for a second opinion from independent specialists.