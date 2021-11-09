Materials delay, other irregularities mar guber supplementary poll in Anambra

The non-arrival of electoral officers and materials at various polling units in the Anambra governorship supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area has delayed the start of the voting process within the council.

Several minutes after noon, the election that was scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence at 10am and end at 4pm was yet to start with the electorate waiting to exercise their civic duties and cast their votes in the governorship supplementary poll.

Some of the areas were electoral officials and materials were yet to arrive as at noon was Lilu, Isseke, Orsumoghu, Ubuluisiuzo, Mbosi and Azia.

The election materials, as gathered during our correspondent visit to council headquarters, were yet to leave for the respective polling units, as many officials including the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed for the exercise were seen still loitering the local government headquarters.

The complaint said to have been raised by the officials were that the security agencies should guarantee them that there would be water-tight security for them to perform their duties as expected.

An Electoral Officer, who did not want his name in print since he was not authorised to speak, said that there were communities within the council that electoral personnel have refused to go to and were demanding that well armed security personnel be deployed to the axis.

He added that though they have escalated the development in these troubled area to the Electoral Commissioner for onward correction of the challenges within the council.

When contacted, CP Echeng Echeng, the Commissioner of Police in Anambra said that adequate security deployment had been made to ensure that the 2021 Anambra governorship supplementary election in Ihiala Local Government Area was hitch free.

Echeng, who spoke at the Uzoakwa Headquarters of Ihiala, while monitoring the situation on the supplementary poll, said there was no cause for alarm.

“We have made our deployment, it is very robust and we are confident that we are going to conduct elections in every location that we are supposed to have elections in Ihiala today.

“We are not saying that there is no fear, there is fear everywhere as far as Anambra is concerned but we have had elections in 20 Local Government Areas, this is just one Local Government Area. With what we have on ground including the Police, Army, NSCDC, DSS and others, we are going to handle the situation,” he said.

