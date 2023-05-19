Matawalle accuses EFCC boss of demanding $2m bribe, others

The ongoing face-off between the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, and the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, may not end soon after the governor alleged that the anti-corruption boss’ grudge against him started after turning down $2 million bribe request from him.

Matawalle said that he has evidence to prove that Bawa made the request which he turned down since he did not divert public funds into personal use since his assumption of office in the state.

He made the allegation during an interview with BBC Hausa while responding to claims made against him by the anti-graft agency boss who alleged that Matawalle diverted N70 billion belonging to the state using over 100 private firms.

The governor, while insisting that Bawa was not a saint as he had often claimed since assuming office after his confirmation by the National Assembly following his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, insisted that Bawa could not be trusted.

He said: “It is not just to always blame governors. It is not only governors who have treasury, the federal government also has. What does the EFCC boss do to them? As he is claiming he has evidence on governors, let him show the world evidence of those at the federal level.

“If he exits office, people will surely know he is not an honest person. I have evidence against him. Let him vacate the office, I am telling you within 10 seconds probably more than 200 people will bring evidence of bribes he collected from them. He knows what he requested from me but I declined.

“He requested a bribe of $2 million from me and I have evidence of this. He knows the house we met, he invited me and told me the conditions. He told me governors were going to his office but I did not. If I don’t have evidence, I won’t say this.”

The spokesperson, EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said that he was not aware of the allegation and so he could not respond to such an allegation.

Before this fresh allegation, Matawalle recommended Bawa’s resignation over allegations that there were many allegations against him but could not be pursued by the victims because of the presidency and the EFCC boss status.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

