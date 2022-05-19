Mastercard, OPay partner on digital commerce devt. Across Africa

Mastercard and OPay have announced an interconnected global payment ecosystem partnership plan to boost digital commerce for people across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

The collaboration which is aimed at enabling OPay consumers and merchants to engage in businesses anywhere in the world would cover nine countries which include: Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Egypt, Ethiopia, South Africa, Pakistan, Algeria, and The United Arab Emirates.

The Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard, MEA, Amnah Ajmal, said that the aim of the partnership was to grow wider financial inclusion in the listed countries.

Ajmal said that the partnership was the latest milestone in Mastercard’s emerging market strategy and that their innovation strategy is rooted in partnerships to support inclusion at scale.

“At Mastercard, our innovation strategy is rooted in partnerships to support inclusion at scale. Our partnership with OPay demonstrates our commitment to supporting payment providers across the world and to create interconnectivity that benefits an array of consumers with unique needs,” she said.

According to her, in the initial phase of the partnership, OPay customers will benefit from the Mastercard virtual payment solution linked to their OPay wallets, to shop at well-known global brands for leisure, travel, accommodation, and the service is available regardless of whether or not the customer has a bank account.

She further said that it would also allow small business owners to purchase from suppliers abroad and pay with the secure virtual payment solution.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of OPay, Yahui Zhou, said that the firm, which is a leading fintech in the Middle East and Africa, was delighted to partner with Mastercard to promote financial inclusion.

Zhou said the collaboration would help in opening up the global economy to more consumers and businesses across the Middle East and Africa.

As gathered, OPay’s active users have grown to 15 million in dozens of markets in which it operates since its operations started in 2018.

