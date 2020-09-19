Massive voters’ turnout during Edo gubernatorial poll

The governorship election in Edo begins peacefully with massive voters’ turnout in most wards across the state with different security agencies on ground to maintain peace and order.

As of when the report was filed, the situation does not suggest the likelihood of violence as a result of stringent warnings and appeals from different stakeholders, particularly, from the body saddled with the responsibility of conducting the election.

It was gathered that residents were seen complying with the rules and protocols guilding COVID-19 as mapped out by members of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control(NCDC), and massive security presence in cities, towns, and villages to enforce such rules on defaulters.

With total compliance with restriction movement across the state, the processes of making the election peaceful and credible are uninterrupted.

Again, there were no hiccups whatsoever to delay voters from going to their polling units for accreditation, as major streets, especially in Benin witnessed free flow of traffic.

However, in other areas of Edo, such as Uzzebba, Igueben, Auchi, Ososo, Ekpoma, Jattu, and Ughoton, among other towns and villages, say there are impressive turnout and orderly situation. Edo has 193 wards with 18 local government areas.

In most polling units, security operatives arrived in their duty points to enforce a restriction on the movement of people and vehicles during the election.

Newsmen reported security operatives were present as early as 6 a.m. in strategic locations in the city centers of the three senatorial districts of Edo South, Central, and North.

Boundaries, including Edo South — Idogbo, Etete/Adesuwa, Oluku, Upper Siluko, Ologbo, and Eyean — are supervised by security personnel that ask motorists without movement permit to park and check for Permanent Voter Card (PVC) to pass.

Similarly, in Ekpoma, Iruepken in Edo Central, Okepella, Jattu junction, and Agbede in Edo North, the situation was not in any way different from what was earlier reported.