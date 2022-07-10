Masari steps down as Tinubu running mate after Shettima news

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Ibrahim Masari, has resigned as running mate of the presidential candidate and national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, following reports that the Borno state former governor, Kassim Shettima, has been picked as his replacement.

Masari has also informed Tinubu and has written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of his decision to step down from the race after accepting be the vice presidential candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, his decision to step down from the race was made after much reflection and wider consultations with party members and his family on his move to be Tinubu’s running mate.

He announced his decision through a statement released on Sunday and made available to newsmen, explaining reasons for his decision weeks after he was picked by Tinubu as his running mate.

According to the statement, recall that I had the singular honour and privilege of being nominated as the running-mate to Asiwaju Tinubu last month after a keenly contested presidential primaries ahead of the 2023 general elections.

But, after much reflection and wider consultations, I now wish to step down. I realised that my decision will enable Asiwaju have more latitude to give more accommodation and inclusion that will position our party to win the coming elections, with the support of the people of Nigeria.

In stepping down, I believe I can still serve our party and the country in several other capacities. I wish to confirm that I have submitted my withdrawal letter and affidavit to that effect as the Vice Presidential Candidate to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TInubu in the coming elections.

“On behalf of myself and family, I wish to sincerely thank Asiwaju Tinubu — the Incoming President, Insha Allah — for his trust in me and we promise to remain steadfast in our support for him and the party”.

