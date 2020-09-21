Martins joins Wuhan city team, readies for debut game

Martins would be joining the Han Army, who finished sixth in the Chinese top-flight last season, to battle for top-four positions and possibly win the league during his one-year contract at the club.
#Fichajes| El Wuhan Zall hace oficial la incorporación del veterano delantero nigeriano, Obafemi Martins, que estaba libra tras abandonar el Shanghai GS. Ocupará la plaza de Rafael Silva, lesionado de larga duración. pic.twitter.com/9bmXKuwqo3
The 35-year-old will hope to prove he still has all it takes to play at the top level after previously playing for Ebedei and Reggiana youth teams, Inter Milan, Newcastle, Wolfsburg, Rubin Kazan, Birmingham, Levante and Seattle Sounders in the Major League Soccer during his prime.
Martins had 42 caps for the Nigerian national team and featured for the side at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.