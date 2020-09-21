Martins joins Wuhan city team, readies for debut game

Nigerian former striker, Obafemi Martins has joined Chinese Super League side, Wuhan Zall, with preparations for possible debut when his new team face Chongqing Dangdai Lifan in their next game away.

This is coming after leaving another Chinese top team, Shanghai Shenhua, as a free agent. The forward only made four Super League appearances for Shanghai Shenhua before leaving the club.

The 35-year-old Nigeria international rejoined the Flower of Shanghai in July after continuous battle with a hamstring injury that rendered him clubless.