Martina Navratilova hospitalised after throat, breast cancer diagnose

After a successful career in tennis, Martina Navratilova has been hospitalised after she was diagnosed by medical experts with throat and breast cancer.

The former world No 1, who previously underwent treatment for early-stage breast cancer in 2010, has been prevented from traveling to this month’s Australian Open, where she was expected to work as a TV pundit.

Navratilova’s ailment was announced on Monday through a statement released by the 66-year-old’s representative on her health status.

As gathered, medical experts have described Navratilova’s prognosis as good, an indication that she could get out of the ailment soon.

According to the statement, This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favourable outcome. It’s going to stink for a while, but I will fight with all I have got.

“Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with stage one throat cancer,” read the statement. “The prognosis is good, and Martina will start her treatment this month.

“The cancer type is HPV, and this particular type responds really well to treatment. Martina noticed an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA finals in Fort Worth. When it didn’t go down, a biopsy was performed, the results came back as stage one throat cancer.

“At the same time as Martina was undergoing the tests for the throat, a suspicious form was found in her breast, which was subsequently diagnosed as cancer, completely unrelated to the throat cancer.

“Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes. Martina won’t be covering the Australian Open for Tennis Channel from their studio but hopes to be able to join in from time to time by Zoom.”

