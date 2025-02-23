Martin Bakole: How big bangs were banged

Saturday’s night brawl between Agit Kabayel and Zhilei Zhang; Martin Bakole and Joseph Parker was a good example of technicality against raw power.

Sometimes I query the wisdom of some big guys who think they can just come into the ring to bang their opponents because they are big or can throw big punches.

The Chinese heavyweight, Zhang has similar mentality like his Congolese counterpart, Bakole for absolutely relying on his punching power in this most scientific game called boxing.

It is scientific because a brain is kept unsettled with barrage of blows for the duration of the bout, yet Zhang and Bakole would stroll into the ring, overconfident that they would beat their opponents.

Yesterday night, Kabayel was able to execute his gameplan against Zhang, surviving a fifth round knockdown to floor the Chinese.

I would always describe Kabayel as an out-boxer but yesterday he became an in-fighter when he fired several body shots at close range to wear Zhang down and out.

Kabayel is revamping the German energy in the game of boxing with a lot of techniques and capacity to absorb heat. He did it against Zhang.

For Bakole, the Congolese who was to fight Nigerian Efe Ajagba took the opportunity to face former heavyweight champion, Parker, following the withdrawal of Daniel Dubois.

But he hit the canvas when Parker’s blow hit his temple. Parker is a veteran, he knew what Bakole could bring. As usual, Bakole is overconfident, having knocked down many of today’s elite heavyweights in sparrings.

He had always come to the ring with sparring mentality but on Saturday’s night, he could not beat the counts. The punch shook him to the foundation. He fell and couldn’t recover on time.

Some may say he was counted out so early. It happens in boxing. He will not be the first to lose in such circumstances.

Dubois opted out of the Parker’s match due to “illness”, according to his management but there is more to it. The Briton would have found it difficult to beat the New Zealander.

After Saturday’s fight, Joseph Parker must have fought Anthony Joshua, Joe Joyce, Dillian Whyte, Derek Chisora, Hughie Fury, Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz,Zhilei Zhang, Carlos Takam and Martin Bakole

He has shown that he is a warrior. Dubois must come out and face this man or else Parker should be given the chance to step into the ring against Oleksandr Usyk.

By Kunle Awosiyan