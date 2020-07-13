Marriage is not an Entanglement- Laurie Idahosa

LAURIE Idahosa a Motivational speaker, author, and Pastor has warned that marriage is not a place to have “entanglements” with others.

Laurie, who is the wife of the popular cleric, Feb Idahosa, said marriage means being entangled to one person.

According to her she said, Marriage is not meant to be the place for entanglements. We are meant to be tangled in a one flesh, one love, one lover kind of commitment. Any questions, read your Word. Don’t let pop culture creep in and give you any stupid and self-destructive ideas, unless of course you want to visit divorce court in your near future.