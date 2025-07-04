Mark, Amaechi time in public offices are over- Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted former Senate President, David mark, and the ex-Transport Minister Rotimi Amaechi, over their decision to join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition to criticize President Bola Tinubu’s policies, saying they are angry after finding themselves outside public offices.

Wike said that both personalities, who had formerly held sway since the country returned to democracy in 1999, were over ambitious and could not imagine that they would be outside the corridors of power in the country.

The minister stated this when Vice President Kashim Shettima commissioned the rehabilitated Aguma Palace Road and the New Market Road in the Gwagwalada Area Council of the nation’s capital, on Friday.

Of the two personalities, Wike stressed that Amaechi, who had benefited more through public offices held over two decades could still form alliance with the opposition coalition who had been planning to unseat Tinubu in the 2027 election.

“Because you have left office, you are angry. You said Nigerians are angry. You want to come back to power; you won’t come back,” Wike pilloried Amaechi

The Rivers state former governor challenged the ex-minister, Mark and other politicians promoting the ADC coalition to publish their achievements while serving in different public offices.

“You never made angry Nigerians happy, but Tinubu stayed in office for six months, and you started saying Nigerians are angry,” Wike said, whilst boasting that he defeated Amaechi’s party in the last two presidential elections in Rivers State.

“They said the coalition has started…When will you stop deceiving Nigerians? Somebody came into office six months then you started the coalition, but you had the opportunity to be Minister of Transportation for eight years. What did you do?” he asked.

This came hours after Amaechi, a one-time All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, expressed interest in running again for the Aso Rock top job on the African Democratic Congress (ADC) platform and registered his willingness to run for one term of four years.

Amaechi also stated that Tinubu has mismanaged the economy and that the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari has surpassed the incumbent’s achievements so far.

Interestingly, Amaechi and Wike have a common history as former governors of Rivers State in Nigeria’s oil-rich Niger Delta area. Amaechi was governor from May 2007 to May 2015, and he handed over to Wike, who was in the saddle for eight years.