Maritime workers’ strike disrupts ports electronic call-up system for trucks

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has suspended the electronic call-up system (ETO) into the APM Terminal (APMT) following the disruption of cargo evacuation and operation y the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN).

MWUN are currently on strike over what the union called anti-labour actions of the company managing the APMT and alleged breach of the National Joint Industrial Agreement (NJIC) signed with the union.

Due to the disruption, NPA said APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours.

In a tweet on the official twitter handle of the authority @nigerianports, the authority said it is working towards resolving the dispute between the two parties.

The authority advised importers, clearing agents and truck drivers to take note as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes.

The statement reads: “following a dispute with the management of AP Moller Terminals at the Lagos Ports Complex, Apapa, members of the Maritime Workers Union have today, Thursday April 15, 2021, disrupted operations at the terminal.

“While the Authority is working towards resolving the dispute between the two parties, APMT will not be able to receive or exit cargoes for the next 24 hours. The authority hereby calls on stakeholders to please take note as ETO tickets will not be issued to APMT bound cargoes,” it said.