Maritime union directs members to resume office tomorrow

The Executive Members of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have directed their members to resume work at the nation’s seaports and oil and gas platform.

The union had earlier ordered closure of all the nation’s Seaports, Jetties, Oil & Gas platforms and Terminals in compliance with the organized labour’s directive on the indefinite strike which was to commence on Tuesday.

Recall that labour had directed its affiliate member Unions across the country to mobilise and shut down the country following the refusal of government to adhere to the seven points demand made by the NLC and the TUC to ameliorate the suffering of workers.

But in a statement on Monday night, President-General of MWUN, Adewale Adeyanju, said an agreement had been reached with government and the strike would no longer hold.

He said during an emergency meeting between the federal government and labour leaders, the NLC and TUC jointly agreed to suspend the strike to allow for implementation of their demands.

According to Adeyanju, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had directed that all its affiliate members should direct their members to return to work.

A statement signed by Com John Kennedy Ikemefuna, Head of Media, MWUN reads in part thus: “The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly suspend the indefinite strike billed for October 3, 2023 following the removal of fuel subsidy.

“It would be recalled that the Nigeria Labour Congress had directed its affiliate member Unions across the country to mobilize and shut down the country following the refusal of government to adhere to the seven points demand made by the NLC and the TUC to ameliorate the suffering of the teeming Nigerian Workers and the impoverished masses of the country.

“The President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) Comrade (Prince) Dr. Adewale Adeyanju, in the same vein equally ordered that all the nation’s Seaports, Jetties, Oil & Gas platforms and Terminals be shut down accordingly for operations.

“But after the outcome of emergency meeting summoned today, October 2, 2023, between the federal government and labour leaders was held, the NLC and TUC had jointly agreed to suspend the strike to allow for implementation of the NLC demands. Consequently, the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NLC had directed that all its affiliate members should direct their members to return to work tomorrow, October 3, 2023 as the planned indefinite strike has been suspended.

“Comrade Adeyanju, the Deputy President of the Nigeria Labour Congress had equally directed that all members of the Maritime sector should resume work tomorrow as instructed by the Nigeria Labour Congres

