Mariam Sanda’s pardon tears in-law’s family apart

Tension is brewing within the family of Mariam Sanda after her in-laws openly disagreed over the presidential pardon granted to her, years after she was convicted for the murder of her husband, Bilyaminu Bello.

The disagreement comes just days after President Bola Tinubu approved her release under a presidential pardon granted to several inmates nationwide, based on reports indicating that many of the convicts had shown genuine remorse and good conduct during incarceration.

The family of the late Bello has condemned the pardon, describing it as “the worst possible injustice” they could face.

In a statement signed by Bello Mohammed, the family criticised the decision to release Sanda “as if she had merely squashed an ant,” saying it disregards the gravity of the crime and the deep pain inflicted on the victim’s loved ones.

They stated that the presidential clemency had reopened “healing wounds,” and expressed concern that the pardon appeared to be granted primarily to appease the convict’s family.

According to the statement, “Although the perpetrator had shown no remorse even for a fleeting moment throughout the saga, the grieving family took solace in the judgments and moved on, having painfully come to terms with the fate that life had thrust upon one of our own.

“We are, therefore, compelled to issue this formal statement to humanise Bilyaminu, who is now suddenly being made to appear as if he is just another faceless, anonymous individual in the long line of victims of crime in the country, a mere statistical figure.

“The alleged grounds for Maryam Sanda’s release were predicated on appeals from her family, among other considerations. It is pertinent to stress that Bilyaminu was also our cherished family member, profoundly loved and deeply mourned by his teeming relations, friends, and close associates following the unfortunate incident that resulted in his gruesome murder eight years ago. Maryam, let’s not forget, had earlier denied the same children, now used to elicit sympathy and secure her release—the opportunity to know what a father’s love and care means.

“Bilyaminu’s family is deeply hurt by this latest development, which we interpret as being primarily driven by the sole motivation of appeasing Maryam’s family members by way of extending mercy to a convicted murderer, while at the same time overlooking—or conveniently ignoring, the deep and enduring pain inflicted on the victim’s grieving family, friends, and associates.”

While most of the family remains opposed to her release, the father of the Sanda’s late husband, has publicly forgiven her and expressed support for the presidential pardon.

He described the pardon as an act of divine mercy and forgiveness, adding that he had long come to terms with his son’s death and had chosen to let go of resentment.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during a press conference in Abuja, where Bello Isa spoke alongside Maryam’s father, Garba Sanda.

The late man’s father explained that he had found peace through forgiveness and believed that justice and mercy must coexist.

“Justice has been served, but forgiveness brings peace. I accept what happened as the will of Allah, and I have no bitterness in my heart toward Maryam.”

Bello Isa also revealed that his appeal for clemency dated back to 2019, before Maryam’s conviction, stating that he had written to then-Attorney General Abubakar Malami and other authorities, seeking leniency on compassionate grounds, especially for the sake of Maryam’s two young children.