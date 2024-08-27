Mariah Carey loses mum, sister same day

The US POP star and Grammy-winning singer, Mariah Carey, has announced death of her mother, Patricia, and sister, Alison, whom she claimed passed away on same day, over the weekend, mysteriously, with her mother been suffered from old age.

Carey expressed sadness over the passing of her mother sister both of whom she described as her blessings and that her joy was that she spent quality time with her mother before passing away.

Through a statement released by Carey yesterday, the singer confirmed that her two loved ones died on same day which she least expected and that the turn of event of her sister made it more heavy for bear.

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day,” the Grammy-winning singer said in a statement.

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed,” the statement continued. “I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

American local reported on Monday that Alison, who was largely estranged from Carey, died at 63 from complications with her organ function and that she had been in hospice care.

Carey’s mother, Patricia, was a Juilliard-trained opera singer who the Grammy award winner credited as an inspiration to her from a young age.