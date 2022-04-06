Report on Interest
Maradona best goal jersey to sell for about $4 million

Jerome Kalu

By Jerome Kalu

Late Argentina football player, Diego Maradona, ‘Hand of God’ best goal shirt against England at the 1986 World Cup is set to be auctioned for at least four million pounds.

The victorious goal was  as a result of  Hodge’s  back pass to Maradona which he chased before using his hand to push the ball past England’s  goalkeeper, Peter Shilton, for the first goal.

After the second goal, Hodge swapped his jersey with Maradona after Argentina won the match with 2-1 thanks to two goals by the forward, which effort was considered to be one of the greatest ever scored in history.

The auctioning of the jersey was disclosed in a  statement on Wednesday by the Sotheby’s head of streetwear and modern collectibles,  Brahm Wachter, who said that the shirt is “on a small list of the most important sports memorabilia items in the world.”

More so, the jersey which is originally owned  by a former England midfielder, Steve Hodge, was given given to Maradona after scoring the world best goal in the history of football.

According to the Guinness World Records, the Brazilian great Pele’s jersey from the 1970 World Cup final is the most expensive soccer shirt sold at auction, which fetched 157,750 pounds in 2002 which was over three times the expected price.

Meanwhile, Maradona, who led Argentina to the World Cup glory in 1986, is widely considered as one of the greatest ever footballers in the world, who died at the age of 60 in 2020, due to a cardiac arrest.

