Many voters injure after hoodlums disrupt Ogun council poll

Many voters sustained varying degrees of injuries after armed armed thugs invaded the polling units in Ijebu Igbo to disrupt the Local Government elections in Ogun State.

However, it was learnt that the election was largely characterised by a low turnout of voters and logistics challenges at the early stage of the exercise in most council areas.

The elections scheduled to be held between 8am and 3pm did not start until 11am in most of the polling centres.

As gathered, many polling units visited at Oke-Ilewo and Adigbe areas o Abeokuta-South Local Government Area as well as Ibafo and Mowe areas in Obafemi-Owode Local Government Area were virtually empty as of 11am.

Meanwhile, election materials and electoral officials left many local government headquarters, including Ado-Odo/Ota, Abeokuta-North, and Sagamu, as late as 11am.

As gathered, some thugs were seen harassing voters at polling units in Ijebu Igbo town, forcing the electorates to avoid the exercise across the town.

Recall that some Ogun State residents are expected to elect chairmen and councillors into the 20 Local Government Councils and 236 wards across the three Senatorial Districts in the state.