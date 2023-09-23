Many escape death during building collapses in Lagos

Many occupants of a three-storey building were reported to have escaped death when the structure on 14 Ikpoh Street, Surulere Local Government, Lagos State caved in.

The occupants of the ill-fated building were said to have ran out of the building before it collapsed after they discovered signs that the structure would cave in on them.

The Southwest Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the development on Saturday to newsmen, disclosed that no one died under the rubbles.

Farinloye stated that the structure came down at about 10.00pm yesterday when the occupants were about relaxing after the day’s work.

Also, an occupant of the building, Gervase Anyanwu, a businessman, narrated that all occupants were able to run out of the building before it came down completely.

Anyanwu said that before the building came down, there was a large sound at one of its wings.

“Immediately we heard the sound, all the occupants of the building gathered at the mustard point, before evacuating for safety. No casualty was recorded,” Anyanwu added.

Anyanwu said the immediate evacuation of the occupants was “simply by the grace of God”.

However, it was gathered from another resident of the street that the building had shown serious signs of distress before it came down.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

