Manufacturers resume sachet alcohol ban protest in Lagos

Activities at the Lagos zonal office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) were disrupted after staff from various distiller companies, mainly affiliated with the Food, Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB), stormed the office to protest the sachet alcohol ban.

The demonstrators, largely drawn from affected manufacturers, blocked access to the facility, carried placards, and chanted slogans while demanding immediate compliance with alleged federal directives to halt enforcement of the restriction. Vehicles, including those of security personnel, were temporarily prevented from entering the premises.

The protest resumed on Thursday, triggered by NAFDAC’s continued actions, such as seizing products, sealing factories and depots, and confiscating sachet and small-bottle alcohol, despite claims from protesters that instructions from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Office of the National Security Adviser had ordered a temporary pause pending further consultations.

Protesters argued that NAFDAC Director-General Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye should comply with these federal directives, warning that the ban threatens thousands of jobs, disrupts investments, and limits access for low-income consumers who rely on affordable sachet spirits.

The demonstration follows similar protests in late January 2026 by the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria and labor unions, who had cautioned that nationwide unrest could follow if the ban on sachets and PET/glass bottles below 200ml is not reviewed.

NAFDAC, however, denies receiving any suspension order, emphasizing that the ban, intended to protect minors and reduce alcohol abuse, remains fully in effect. The agency continues nationwide enforcement, with some manufacturers already shifting to larger pack sizes.

The renewed standoff highlights the tension between public health objectives and economic realities, as regulatory enforcement clashes with livelihoods in Nigeria’s beverage sector.