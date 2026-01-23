Manufacturers protest sachet alcohol ban in Lagos

Members of the Distillers and Blenders Association of Nigeria, supported by the Nigerian Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress, have gathered outside the Lagos State office of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), voicing strong opposition to the recent enforcement of restrictions on small-packaged alcohol products.

The protesters, numbering in the dozens, displayed placards highlighting economic concerns and engaged in chants and solidarity songs to draw attention to what they perceive as policies detrimental to the local manufacturing sector and employment opportunities.

The action took place on Friday at NAFDAC’s Lagos State office, following the agency’s implementation of a long-standing ban aimed at curbing the availability of alcoholic drinks in sachets and small bottles under 200ml, citing public health concerns.

The protest was driven by fears of massive job losses, with estimates suggesting that up to 5.5 million Nigerians could be affected, along with the potential erosion of over N2 trillion in investments within the distilling industry due to the regulatory changes.

Protesters’ placards featured messages such as “Stop destroying local manufacturers,” emphasizing their call for a policy reversal to protect domestic businesses from what they view as overly restrictive measures.

Another key message read, “N2 trillion investment deserves protection,” underscoring the financial stakes involved and the protesters’ demand for government intervention to preserve the sector’s economic contributions.

“5.5 million Nigerians cannot be pushed to the streets,” declared one placard, highlighting the human cost of the ban and the urgent need to prevent widespread unemployment among workers reliant on sachet alcohol production.

The demonstration also invoked national policy, with signs stating, “The Renewed Hope Agenda must work for all Nigerians,” appealing to broader governmental promises of inclusive economic growth and stability.

As the event progressed, NAFDAC officials did not immediately respond, and no formal addresses were made by the distillers to the media, leaving tensions high amid ongoing debates over balancing health regulations with economic imperatives.

This protest echoes earlier demonstrations in 2024 following initial announcements of the ban, reflecting persistent industry resistance to NAFDAC’s efforts to eliminate small-packaged alcohols deemed accessible to vulnerable populations.