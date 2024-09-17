Mandate leaders support Tinubu on economic policies, programs

Leaders of The Mandate Movement (TMM), a sub-political group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), have declared total supports for the economic policies and programs being implemented by President Bola Tinubu’s administration, saying current efforts of the government is to correct many wrongs of the past.

The TMM leaders said that the policies and programs will soon lead to economic buoyancy considering giant strides already made within the first year of the Tinubu administration.

They noted that the bold decisions,. although harsh, but will would take the country out of the doldrums and secure a prosperous future for her citizens.

The leaders threw their weight behind the administration’s policies and programs through a statement released after a strategic meeting held yesterday to evaluate the Tinubu-led Federal Government in Lagos.

Some of the leaders at the meeting were the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudasiru Obasa, Chief of Staff to the Lagos State Governor, Tayo Ayinde, former minister of Works, Adeseye Ogunlewe, former Senator Ganiyu Solomon, serving lawmakers and others.

According to the statement, “While acknowledging the harsh socio-economic realities Nigerians are going through presently, TMM pleaded for patience, prayers and support of all, at this critical time of reshaping the economy and encourage them to have faith in the spirited efforts and visionary strides of President Tinubu to correct the many wrongs of the past.

‘The recent diplomatic shuttles to Guinea Bissau, UAE, China and United Kingdom are signals to the beneficial bilateral relationships while the recent consistent decline in the inflationary trends pointed to gradual economic recovery that will lead to buoyancy, very soon.

“The functionality and commencement of the commercial lifting of petroleum products from the Dangote Refinery and other local refineries is the right steps towards assuring energy sufficiency for the country.

“The meeting pledged its support to the current administration of President Tinubu and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. It equally reiterated its long-standing, tested, and trusted loyalty to Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

“Members of the TMM worldwide, who are the foot soldiers of the progressive movement, are being charged to be steadfast in their loyalty, dedication, and commitment to the overall well-being of Nigerians”.