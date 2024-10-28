Mandate leaders begins voters mobilization for Aiyedatiwa ahead Ondo poll

Ahead November 16, 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State, progressive leaders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the The Mandate Movement (TMM) have started mobilizing voters in communities across the state to support the incumbent governor and the party’s candidate, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, for the poll.

They said that the victory of the governor during the forthcoming poll would give the progressives further hold on the governance of the State.

Aside from the mobilization, the TMM is also using the visit, which afforded the group to get Aiyedatiwa’s enforcement, to expand its structures within the Southwest political system.

In a statement released on Monday through its by Directorate of Media, the group noted that their ideology is centred on development of the country.

They added that this is the ideology of the President, Bola Tinubu, which the core vision of the group since it’s establishment in 1998.

According to the statement, “In what can be described as very intentional and purposeful event, the progressive elements of the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the banner of The Mandate Movement (TMM) converged on the city of Akure, Ondo State to achieve dual-purpose activities geared towards consolidating the holds of the Progressives on the governance of the State while strengthening the structures within the political system.

“The Mandate Movement is widely acknowledged to be the most sophisticated political movement in sub-Saharan Africa and is known for its vibrancy and undiluted loyalty to the ideals of President Bola Tinubu – who remained the ultimate Symbol and Principal of the Movement since 1998.

“TMM has remarkably translated the vision of its founder into an impregnable and sustainable political culture in Nigeria and beyond, where it has its solid footprints and continues to enjoy wide acceptance and spread across the globe.

“In a striking move to hit the ground running, Barr. Adejombo Omofunmilewa – the Interim State Chairman of The Mandate Movement in Ondo State, stated the readiness of his team to aggressively comb through the nooks and crannies of the State to canvass for massive votes for APC in electing Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the Governor of Ondo State, in the November 16, 2024 gubernatorial election”.