Manchester Utd’s Dorgu emerges EPL MatchDay 18 best player

Manchester United defender, Patrick Dorgu, has been announced as the Premier League Player of the Week for MatchDay 18.

Dorgu won the award after getting more votes than other five nominees in a voting exercise by fans of the English top flight competition.

The left cum centre back’s performance in Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Newcastle against Old Trafford on Friday, was voted ahead of Ryan Cherki’s for Manchester City against Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins’ against Chelsea, Bunrley’s Martin Dubravka against Everton.

Other nominees include Kelvin Schade, who got a hat trick against Bournemouth and Liverpool’s Florian Witz.

The Premier League body, while announcing Dorgu as winner on Tuesday, stated that his goal and fantastic performance in the week helped his side move into European qualification spot for next season.