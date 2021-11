The English football giant, Manchester United, and their manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, have finally parted ways following the team’s 4-1 defeat at Watford during their Premier league game.

Both parties were said to have reached agreement to part ways after the team’s defeat at Watford which further indicated that Solskjaer could not pilot the team’s affairs towards achieving the fans desired results during ongoing 2021-2022 season.

More details soon

