Manchester Utd midfielder announces exit from club

The 33-year-old Manchester United midfielder, Nemanja Matic, has declared his intention to leave the club at the end of the season, marking an end to the five years relationship between the player and the Old Trafford team.

Matic said that he would be leaving the club to concentrate on other activities but would work to ensure that the team achieve the desired purpose before end of the season.

The midfielder announced his plans on Friday after meeting with the Manchester United management and both parties agreed that it was necessary the current contract, left with a year, should be terminated.

“After a great deal of thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have informed the board, the manager, and the players of my decision.

“It has been a huge honor and a privilege to play for this great club. A big thank you to the fans for their unwavering support. I will now give everything until the end of the season to help my teammates finish as strongly as possible.”

Before the announcement, the midfielder had made only 11 Premier League starts in the ongoing season after falling down on the ranking order in the team.

It would be recalled that Matic began his contract with Manchester united against Chelsea in 2017 after a £40 million move to the club

On his arrival, the player swiftly established himself as a crucial part of Jose Mourinho’s side, starting 35 top-flight games in his first season at the club.

